Sci-fi LGBTQ+ video game Life is Strange returns with a brand new installment!

The video game Life is Strange is returning for its latest episode in a saga that broke the mold by having LGBTQ+ central characters. © Don't Nod & Deck Nine

Life is Strange: Double Exposure will hit the shelves on Tuesday just a week before a US election that has underlined a deep polarization over cultural issues.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has emerged as a key backer of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has specifically criticized video game makers for including diverse characters.

In response to the inclusion of a black samurai in a game, Musk wrote last year "DEI kills art," referring to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

But the makers of Life is Strange embrace their role in celebrating diversity.

"It's 'Life is Strange' so of course you're going to have queer people, you're going to discuss controversial topics and social issues and things like that," director Jonathan Stauder of Deck Nine Games told AFP. "It's like it's built into the brand."

"We don't want to pave the way where if something is woke or political, it doesn't matter whatsoever," said Felice Kuan, in charge of the game's narrative. "We want to be political. It is political, this franchise is."