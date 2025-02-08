Widespread PlayStation outages frustrate users around the world

Washington DC - From the US to Thailand, users of the popular Sony PlayStation video game consoles might be encountering "difficulties," the Japanese group said Saturday, as game players around the world expressed their frustration at the unexpected weekend inconvenience.

Sony PlayStation games are displayed at a Best Buy store on December 17, 2024 in San Rafael, California. © Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features," Sony said on its status page.

"We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

PlayStation's online services allow users of Sony consoles like the PS4 or the PS5 to play hugely popular multiplayer games like Fortnite and Call of Duty.

The specialized site DownDetector.com reports that users' difficulties peaked sharply around 7:00 PM Friday (00H00 GMT Saturday), before falling steadily but not quite returning to normal levels.

Users quickly took to social media to express their anger and frustration at the situation with tongue-in-cheek memes and gifs.