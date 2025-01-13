Glitzy Oscars nominees' lunch canceled after LA wildfires

Los Angeles, California - The body that awards the Oscars said Monday it was canceling its ritzy nominees' luncheon, as Los Angeles grapples with enormous wildfires that have crippled the city.

The charred remains of palm trees and homes are seen along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, as the Palisades Fire continues to grow on Sunday. © DAVID SWANSON / AFP

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also moved its nomination announcement online, as Hollywood tries to navigate the somber mood at a time it would usually be in full red carpet throttle.

"We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang.

"The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship."

The names of Oscar finalists will now be announced in a virtual event on January 23, while the nominees' luncheon – a Champagne-swilling celebration of all those up for statuettes – is off, the Academy said.

Huge fires have razed whole communities around Los Angeles, killing at least 24 people and destroying thousands of structures.

Seven days after the blazes erupted, 92,000 people remain displaced with widespread evacuation orders still in place.

Stars including Anthony Hopkins, Mel Gibson, and Billy Crystal lost their homes to the fires, and production was halted for TV and film.

The industry is weighing how to navigate its just-started award season -- an endless series of swanky premieres, galas, and prize-giving ceremonies.