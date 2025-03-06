Hamilton musical axes Kennedy Center run after Trump takeover

Washington DC - The smash hit musical Hamilton has canceled a planned run at the Kennedy Center because President Donald Trump has destroyed the political neutrality of the capital's premier cultural venue since taking over as its chairman, the play's producer said Wednesday.

The cancellation was a sharply worded rebuke to Trump's takeover, part of his blitz of policy changes that are upending the city and the country as he attacks people, causes, and policies that he describes as being too liberal.

In a statement on X, Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller said the stately white marble complex overlooking the Potomac River in Washington was founded as a place where Americans of all political persuasions could come together to enjoy the arts.

"However, in recent weeks we have sadly seen decades of Kennedy Center neutrality be destroyed," Seller wrote.

"The recent purge by the Trump administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national cultural treasure represents," he added.

The third engagement at the Kennedy Center of Hamilton, a popular rap musical about the birth of the US and its first treasury secretary, originally scheduled for March 3 through April 26 of next year, is now canceled.

The play was to have been performed as part of celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.