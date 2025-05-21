Indian author Banu Mushtaq wins International Booker Prize for story collection

London, UK - Indian writer, lawyer, and activist Banu Mushtaq on Tuesday won the International Booker Prize for her short story collection Heart Lamp.

Banu Mushtaq (l.) has won the International Booker Prize alongside her translator Deepa Bhasthi. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/banumushtaq

The 77-year-old is the first author of Kannada-language literature to receive the prestigious literary award for translated fiction.

"This moment feels like a thousand fire flies lighting a single sky – brief, brilliant, and utterly collective," Mushtaq said at a ceremony at the Tate Modern gallery in London.

"I accept this great honor not as an individual but as a voice raised in chorus with so many others."

Mushtaq will share the £50,000 ($67,000) prize with her translator Deepa Bhasthi, who also helped choose the stories.

Heart Lamp gathers 12 stories originally published between 1990 and 2023. They portray everyday life in Muslim communities of southern India, focusing on the experiences of women and girls.

Critics praised the collection for its dry and gentle humor; its witty, colloquial style; and its searing commentary on patriarchy, casteism, and religious conservatism.