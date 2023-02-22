J.K. Rowling talks legacy and transphobia on new podcast: "Whatever, I'll be dead"

London, UK - Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling said she doesn't care about how she will be remembered for posterity – because she'll be dead.

The bestselling British author known for her comments about transgender women – widely seen as unapologetically transphobic – said in a new podcast that she's not really concerned about how future generations will view her.



"I do not walk around my house thinking about my legacy," the controversial 57-year-old said in the first episode of The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, out Tuesday.

"You know, what a pompous way to live your life, walking around thinking, 'What will my legacy be?' Whatever, I'll be dead. I care about now. I care about the living," she added.

The seven-part podcast is based on conversations Rowling had with Megan Phelps-Roper, a former member of the wildly anti-LGBTQ+ Westboro Baptist Church, who "left a life of religious extremism in 2012" and who has denounced the church's hateful homophobic rhetoric.

Phelps-Roper reached out to the author hoping "to understand her perspective" regarding controversies surrounding the author and the backlash she has received over her positions – especially on transgender issues.

Rowling rejects accusations of transphobia, but for the past three years, she has angered LGBTQ advocates for consistently sharing anti-trans views with her 14 million Twitter followers.