New York Times gets slammed for J.K. Rowling defense op-ed amid trans bias complaints

New York, New York - After receiving an open letter from hundreds of contributors listing concerns over biased coverage of the trans community, The New York Times sparked further furor with an op-ed defending Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling .

The New York Times has come under fire for publishing an op-ed defending author J.K. Rowling. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Wednesday, a collective of Times contributors penned an open letter to Philip B. Corbett, the associate managing editor for standards, out of concern for "editorial bias in the newspaper's reporting on transgender, non⁠-⁠binary, and gender-nonconforming people."

The letter referenced several Times features that included transphobic rhetoric, such as one piece that used the term "patient zero" for a trans child seeking gender-affirming medical care.

"Some of us are trans, non⁠-⁠binary, or gender-nonconforming, and we resent the fact that our work, but not our person, is good enough for the paper of record," the letter said.

The next day, the Times published an op-ed by Pamela Paul titled "In Defense of J.K. Rowling." The Harry Potter author has faced widespread criticism for her views on the trans community that have been called transphobic by many LGBTQ+ advocates.

Paul argues that Rowling has not said anything definitionally transphobic and cites quotes from the author in which she supports the trans community. The writer goes on to defend Rowling's advocacy for spaces open solely to cisgender women, like sex-segregated prisons or shelters.

Many argue that her stance is, in fact, transphobic, and her continued association with activists displaying blatant transphobia has continued to garner criticism.

The defense of the author was further blasted for its timing, as trans rights are being repeatedly stripped in the US and just days after a trans teenager, Brianna Ghey, was murdered in the UK.