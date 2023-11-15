Mariah Carey and her Christmas hit are getting a first on the Billboard Music Awards!

It's almost time for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards! Are you ready for an epic Sunday night with live performances from celebs like Mariah Carey, Morgan Wallen, Peso Pluma, and more? Well, the Queen of Christmas will be giving us a festive first.

In a Billboard Music Awards first, Mariah Carey will be performing All I Want For Christmas Is You. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP (TAG24 Edit)

Start warming up those vocal chords, because this Sunday, you might be singing along with Miss Mariah or country star Morgan Wallen!

The star-studded lineup of the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) includes Carey, who will be performing All I Want For Christmas Is You for the first time ever on an awards show. Plus David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, KAROL G, NewJeans, Peso Pluma, Stray Kids, and Wallen, per Billboard.

But that's not the only thing that's making this awards show super special and unique.

This year's BBMAs will unfold across the world from multiple locations, as opposed to last year's show, where the performers took on the BBMAs stage.

Finalists for this year's event were revealed in late October, with Taylor Swift being the top finalist with 20 entries.

Wallen and SZA are runner-ups, followed by The Weeknd, Drake, Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, and Rema.