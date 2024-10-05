Anne Hathaway celebrates royal comeback with The Princess Diaries 3 announcement!

After 20 years, Anne Hathaway is returning to the big screen in her legendary role as Mia Thermopolis! That's right – the Princess Diaries series is finally getting a third installment.

After the news was officially announced that the third installment is in the works, the 41-year-old, aka Princess Mia, happily took to Instagram to share the news.

On Friday she shared a video showing an image of the Variety article confirming the new movie.

The actor edited together two iconic scenes from the first two films to make the announcement extra special for fans.

In between clips, Anne counted to three and excitedly revealed that she would be back in front of the camera as a princess very soon.

According to the Variety article, The Princess Diaries 3 is currently being developed by Disney with Adele Lim taking over as director.

"As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life," the director explained.