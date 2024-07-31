August Movie + TV releases: Alien, Only Murders in the Building, and more close out starry summer

Get ready! This August, Only Murders in the Building season four, Alien: Romulus, Borderlands, and more are coming to big and small screens everywhere.

By Elyse Johnson

Summer is far from over with these hot movie and TV series coming this August!

This August, Trap, Alien: Romulus and more are hitting theaters everywhere. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Everett Collection Don't despair; there are still plenty of more sunny days and fresh entertainment that lay ahead. With the new month comes hot flicks and shows hitting big and small screens everywhere. This August, movie and TV lovers have a lot to look forward to with a new terror from horror mastermind M. Night Shyamalan, plus the next Alien movie. Here are the top four movies and series coming this August that you won't want to miss!

Trap

Josh Hartnett plays "The Butcher," a brutal serial killer looking for his next victim, in M. Night Shyamalan's next thriller, The Trap. © IMAGO / Landmark Media How do you catch a sadistic serial killer? Josh Hartnett takes on what could be the role of the year as a serial killer dubbed "The Butcher" who looks for his next prey at a pop concert with his daughter. Yet, little does he know that the cops have laid a trap for him! Shyamalan's newest psychological thriller has already received an overwhelming buzz from early reviews, with many calling it the director's best film since The Village. Will The Butcher escape, or will this be his final act? Find out when The Trap hits theaters August 2!

Borderlands

The upcoming sci-fi action flick Borderlands, based on the video game of the same name, boasts a star-studded cast. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, and more team up for the next big ensemble flick! Based on the video game series of the same name, Borderlands follows Lilith (Blanchett), who bands together with a group of misfits to find the missing daughter of the most powerful man in the universe. There's much more to say about a movie that offers a stellar cast, an insane storyline, and out-of-this-world cinematography. Grab your misfits and get ready because Borderlands crashes into the theaters August 9!

Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus takes place between the first two Alien films and features a group of scavengers encountering a terrifying life form in space. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures The next film in the Alien saga is here with more terrifying creatures and humans looking to survive. Set between the 1979 original flick and its 1986 sequel Aliens, Alien: Romulus follows a group of human scavengers who come across the most terrifying life form in space. Cailee

Cailee Spaeny, David Johnson, and Isabela Merced are the newest faces to join the seventh installment of the iconic series. Will they survive? Find out when Alien: Romulus arrives in theaters August 16.

Only Murders in the Building season 4

(From l. to r.) Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez return as the crime-solving podcasters Charles, Oliver, and Mabel in Only Murders in the Building season 4. © Screenshot/Instagram/@onlymurdershulu Get ready for the most starry season yet as Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin return as Mabel, Oliver, and Charles, respectively, for Only Murders in the Building season 4. This time, the crime-solving podcasters will be heading to Los Angeles for more murder and mayhem following season 3's shocking cliffhanger finale. Adding to the glitz and glam of the next season are stars Melissa McCarthy, Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis, who will appear in undisclosed roles.