Barbie movie reveals full star-studded cast and exciting new trailer!
Los Angeles, California - The Barbie movie is shaping up to be the summer's biggest blockbuster, and its star-studded cast is here to prove it!
Who isn't in Barbie?
The Greta Gerwig-helmed flick thrilled film buffs everywhere with the unveiling of its character posters.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling lead the impressive ensemble as Barbie and Ken, but they're far from the only ones playing the famous dolls!
First, of course, are the Barbies:
- Issa Rae (President Barbie)
- Hari Nef (doctor Barbie)
- Alexandra Shipp (author Barbie)
- Emma Mackey (Nobel Prize Barbie)
- Ana Cruz Kayne (Supreme Court Justice Barbie)
- Sharon Rooney (lawyer Barbie)
- Ritu Arya (Pultizer Barbie)
- Kate McKinnon (splits Barbie)
- Nicola Coughlan (diplomat Barbie)
The Barbies will be joined by a hunky group of (unemployed) Kens:
- Simu Liu
- Ncuti Gatwa
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Scott Evans (yep, Chris Evans' brother!)
In a surprising turn, singer Dua Lipa has also been revealed as one of the Barbies - mermaid Barbie!
Bearing special distinctions are Michael Cera, who will star as the one and only Allan, and Emerald Fennell as Midge. America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt are also on board as two human characters, and Helen Mirren serves as the film's narrator.
But wait - there's more! Barbie will also include several Mattel employees played by Will Ferrell, Jamie Demetriou, and Connor Swindells.
The character posters weren't the only surprise in store for those patiently awaiting Barbie!
Barbie movie drops a new trailer
Along with the character posters, fans also got their first look at the dolls in action with a new official trailer!
The colorful teaser shows Robbie's Barbie living it up in Barbie Land as she greets the various Kens and Barbies to the tune of Fun, Fun, Fun by The Beach Boys.
The dolls are soaking up the sun, Liu and Gosling's Kens are having a "beach-off," Barbie's paying a visit to the Mattel office, and Ken's bringing his rollerblades.
What else could you want?
Barbie hits theaters on July 21.
