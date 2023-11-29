Will Sebastian Stan play young Donald Trump in new biopic?

Los Angeles, California - An upcoming Donald Trump biopic has found its leading man in none other than the Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan.

Sebastian Stan (r) has been cast as a young Donald Trump in an upcoming biopic about the former president. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & ABACAPRESS

On Wednesday, Deadline revealed that the 41-year-old star has been tapped to play a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

The movie, directed by Ali Abbasi, is set to follow the former president's rise in real estate in the 70s and 80s, with a particular focus on the "mentor-protege" relationship between Trump and controversial lawyer Roy Cohn.

Cohn will be played by Succession alum Jeremy Strong, while Bodies Bodies Bodies star Maria Bakalova will portray Ivana Trump.

Stan's casting comes after his Emmy-nominated portrayal of rocker Tommy Lee in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy. He will be returning to his fan-favorite role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2025's Thunderbolts.



Trump, who is the current Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race, is currently on trial in New York City for fraud related to his real estate empire.