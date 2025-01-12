Heist thriller Den of Thieves 2: Pantera snatches up top spot at box office

Los Angeles, California - Lionsgate's heist film Den of Thieves 2: Pantera opened atop the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $15.5 million in ticket sales, industry watchers said Sunday.

"This is a good opening for the second episode in a crime thriller series," said analyst David A. Gross. "These movies are made for audiences, not critics."

Gerald Butler plays Los Angeles sheriff "Big Nick" as he travels to Europe in pursuit of a dangerous gang of thieves. The story was inspired by the $100 million Antwerp heist of 2003, the largest diamond robbery ever.

Disney animation Mufasa: The Lion King slipped a spot from last weekend, to $13.2 million. Its accumulated ticket sales have passed the half-billion-dollar mark, with $188.7 million domestically and $350 million internationally.

Paramount's action comedy Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also dropped a spot, to third. The videogame-based film had estimated ticket sales of $11 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Also down one spot from last weekend was Focus Features' Dracula-inspired vampire pic Nosferatu, at $6.8 million.

And slipping from fourth to fifth was Disney blockbuster Moana 2, at $6.5 million. Its ticket sales in seven weeks out are nearing the billion-dollar mark, at $434.9 million domestically and $554 million internationally.