Mufasa: The Lion King roars to the top of North America box office

Los Angeles, California - Disney's animated film Mufasa: The Lion King reigned over North America's box office this weekend, surpassing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to start the new year with an estimated $23.8 million take, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Beyoncé (l.) and Blue Ivy Carter (r.) attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. © Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney/AFP Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The showing pushed Mufasa to a domestic total of $168.6 million over three weekends, propelling it into the top 15 of 2024 releases, Variety reported.

With an additional $307 million earned internationally, the Barry Jenkins-directed film appears on track to reach the half-billion-dollar mark.

Sonic, the Paramount action comedy about a speedy blue hedgehog, slowed a bit as the year-end holiday season wound down in the US and Canada, taking in $21.2 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

The videogame-based film has now compiled $187.5 million in domestic ticket sales and $148 million abroad, for a total of $333.5 million.

Focus Film's vampire pic Nosferatu – the latest remake of the 1922 silent classic inspired by Bram Stoker's Dracula – held tight in third place at $13.2 million.

Down one spot from last weekend was Disney blockbuster Moana 2, at $12.4 million.

With accumulated ticket sales of $425 million domestically and $535 million overseas, its $960 million total puts it on the verge of passing Despicable Me 4 ($969 million) as the third top-grossing release of 2024 and brings it close to the $1 billion milestone.