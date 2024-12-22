Sonic 3 races to top of the box office as Mufasa disappoints Disney

Los Angeles, California - Paramount's new action comedy Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sped to the top of the North American box office this weekend, outdoing predictions with an estimated take of $62 million, one of the best December openings in years, movie industry watchers said Sunday.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sped to the top of the North American box office this weekend, while Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King placed second. © Collage: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection & Capital Pictures

The latest sequel about the blue-maned supersonic creature – based on the popular Sega video game – rode positive reviews and strong audience scores to what analyst David A. Gross called "an excellent opening" for the hybrid animation/live-action genre.

He predicted it would "far out-earn Sonic #2," which finished 2022 with $405 million worldwide. Jim Carrey plays mad scientist Dr. Ivo Robotnik, while Ben Schwartz (Sonic) and Keanu Reeves (Shadow) top the voice cast.

Disney's new animated musical drama Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to The Lion King, placed second at $35 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

That was far below predictions of around $50 million, especially for a movie that cost an estimated $300 million to produce and promote, Variety reported. But Gross predicted a "very good run," with school children now enjoying year-end vacations in North America.

The film's voice cast includes Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Seth Rogen, Beyoncé, and Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino), with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.