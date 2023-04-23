John Travolta's Saturday Night Fever suit auctioned for astonishing sum

Los Angeles, California - John Travolta's white suit from the 1977 cult film Saturday Night Fever has been auctioned off for a huge sum.

The custom-made white suit worn by John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever is displayed at Julien's Auctions. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The white polyester suit with jacket, vest, and trousers in which Travolta danced to the Bee Gees hit More Than a Woman went under the hammer on Saturday in Beverly Hills for $260,000, according to Julien's Auctions.

The auction house had previously estimated the value at $100,000 to $200,000.

Travolta, now 69, became a superstar virtually overnight in 1977 as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever.

The role of the dance-loving New Yorker earned Travolta his first Oscar nomination.

The suit was sold as part of Julien's Hollywood: Classic and Contemporary auction.