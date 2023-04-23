John Travolta's Saturday Night Fever suit auctioned for astonishing sum
Los Angeles, California - John Travolta's white suit from the 1977 cult film Saturday Night Fever has been auctioned off for a huge sum.
The white polyester suit with jacket, vest, and trousers in which Travolta danced to the Bee Gees hit More Than a Woman went under the hammer on Saturday in Beverly Hills for $260,000, according to Julien's Auctions.
The auction house had previously estimated the value at $100,000 to $200,000.
Travolta, now 69, became a superstar virtually overnight in 1977 as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever.
The role of the dance-loving New Yorker earned Travolta his first Oscar nomination.
The suit was sold as part of Julien's Hollywood: Classic and Contemporary auction.
More film and pop culture treasures go under the hammer
A program book signed by Marilyn Monroe and other stars for the May 1962 birthday celebration of then US President John F. Kennedy brought just under $89,000.
A bamboo walking stick that once belonged to film icon Charlie Chaplin sold at auction for $39,000, while a Golden Globe trophy won by Maximilian Schell for his supporting role in the 1992 television film Stalin came to just over $16,000.
Nearly 1,400 items were offered during the two-day auction, which was scheduled to continue Sunday. Other highlights included Harrison Ford's machete from Indiana Jones, an Iron Man helmet belonging to Robert Downey Jr., and Michael J. Fox's hoverboard from the film Back to the Future 2.
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP