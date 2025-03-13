Miami Beach mayor seeks to retaliate against cinema for screening Oscar-winning film on Palestine

Miami Beach, Florida - Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner is pushing to defund an independent movie theater for screening an Oscar-winning film on Palestine.

Meiner is introducing a resolution to terminate the city's relationship with and financial support of O Cinema, a theater which rents space at Old City Hall.

The move comes after O Cinema screened No Other Land, which depicts Palestinians' struggle against Israeli land theft and forced displacement. The movie won the Academy Award for best documentary feature film earlier this month.

In a Tuesday newsletter, Meiner called the film "a false one-sided propaganda attack on the Jewish people that is not consistent with the values of our City and residents," the Miami Herald reported.

The mayor on March 5 urged O Cinema to cancel screenings of No Other Land, which he described as "hateful propaganda."

"Due to the concerns of antisemitic rhetoric, we have decided to withdraw the film from our programming," O Cinema CEO Vivian Marthell wrote in a letter to Meiner the following day. "This film has exposed a rift which makes us unable to do the thing we’ve always sought out to do which is to foster thoughtful conversations about cinematic works."

But the cinema later reversed course and indicated it would move ahead with scheduled screenings of the film, which draws attention to Israel's extreme oppression of Palestinians.