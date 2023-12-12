Netflix's Leave the World Behind sparks wild conspiracy theories
Julia Robert's newest movie, Leave the World Behind, has viewers obsessed — and here's why everyone can't stop talking about it!
The apocalyptic thriller starring Roberts and Ethan Hawke has made waves on social media since its December 8 debut on Netflix.
The A-listers play a city-based couple whose family vacation turns dangerous when a mysterious father and daughter, portrayed by Mahershala Ali and Myha'la, show up and reveal that there's been a widespread "blackout" cutting all cell service and internet.
The nearly three-hour flick, based on the novel of the same name, isn't what anyone expected.
And despite its long runtime, the flick has managed to capture viewers' attention and spark a frenzy on social media.
But why is everyone obsessed with Roberts' intense thriller?
Read on to see why fans can't stop talking about Leave the World Behind! Warning: some spoilers lay ahead.
What is Leave the World Behind about?
From the mesmerizing cinematography to its booming soundtrack and star-studded casting (including Kevin Bacon's surprise appearance), there are plenty of reasons X users have been raving about the movie.
Yet one of the main reasons why many are intrigued is due to subtle themes addressed in the psychological thriller.
Additionally, the movie was executive produced by former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, who apparently had a hand in the movie's script.
With Obamas involved in the movie, plus its perplexing themes, fans couldn't help but theorize that there's a deeper message behind Roberts' new movie!
Social Media users react to Leave the World Behind
One fan wrote, "The movie 'Leave the World Behind' is definitely a message to what's happening and what's to come. It's very much in line with what we've been saying for years: Stock up on none perishables and water. Also, the fact that the Obamas are exec prod'ers is making my dog ears go up."
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill shared, "I'm watching Leave The World Behind and the Obamas being executive producers of this is exquisite, masterful trolling. There's also some much larger discussable points to it. But conspiracy theorists are gonna pass out watching this."
Catch more thoughts below!
Leave the World Behind is now streaming on Netflix!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media