Netflix's Leave the World Behind sparks wild conspiracy theories

Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon star in the new thriller Leave the World Behind, which has sparked a frenzy on social media!

By Elyse Johnson

Julia Robert's newest movie, Leave the World Behind, has viewers obsessed — and here's why everyone can't stop talking about it!

Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke's (r) family vacation turns deadly in the new apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind.
Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke's (r) family vacation turns deadly in the new apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind.  © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The apocalyptic thriller starring Roberts and Ethan Hawke has made waves on social media since its December 8 debut on Netflix.

The A-listers play a city-based couple whose family vacation turns dangerous when a mysterious father and daughter, portrayed by Mahershala Ali and Myha'la, show up and reveal that there's been a widespread "blackout" cutting all cell service and internet.

The nearly three-hour flick, based on the novel of the same name, isn't what anyone expected.

Olivia Dunne's celebrity look-alike TikTok has fans going bonkers
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne's celebrity look-alike TikTok has fans going bonkers

And despite its long runtime, the flick has managed to capture viewers' attention and spark a frenzy on social media.

But why is everyone obsessed with Roberts' intense thriller?

Read on to see why fans can't stop talking about Leave the World Behind! Warning: some spoilers lay ahead.

What is Leave the World Behind about?

Social media users have been sounding off on the conspiracy theories that are addressed in Julia Roberts' (r) newest flick.
Social media users have been sounding off on the conspiracy theories that are addressed in Julia Roberts' (r) newest flick.  © IMAGO / Landmark Media

From the mesmerizing cinematography to its booming soundtrack and star-studded casting (including Kevin Bacon's surprise appearance), there are plenty of reasons X users have been raving about the movie.

Yet one of the main reasons why many are intrigued is due to subtle themes addressed in the psychological thriller.

Additionally, the movie was executive produced by former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, who apparently had a hand in the movie's script.

Cardi B drops breakup bombshell with shocking Offset announcement!
Cardi B Cardi B drops breakup bombshell with shocking Offset announcement!

With Obamas involved in the movie, plus its perplexing themes, fans couldn't help but theorize that there's a deeper message behind Roberts' new movie!

Social Media users react to Leave the World Behind

One fan wrote, "The movie 'Leave the World Behind' is definitely a message to what's happening and what's to come. It's very much in line with what we've been saying for years: Stock up on none perishables and water. Also, the fact that the Obamas are exec prod'ers is making my dog ears go up."

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill shared, "I'm watching Leave The World Behind and the Obamas being executive producers of this is exquisite, masterful trolling. There's also some much larger discussable points to it. But conspiracy theorists are gonna pass out watching this."

Catch more thoughts below!

Leave the World Behind is now streaming on Netflix!

Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media

More on Movies: