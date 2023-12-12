Netflix's Leave the World Behind sparks wild conspiracy theories

Julia Robert's newest movie , Leave the World Behind, has viewers obsessed — and here's why everyone can't stop talking about it!

Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke's (r) family vacation turns deadly in the new apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The apocalyptic thriller starring Roberts and Ethan Hawke has made waves on social media since its December 8 debut on Netflix.

The A-listers play a city-based couple whose family vacation turns dangerous when a mysterious father and daughter, portrayed by Mahershala Ali and Myha'la, show up and reveal that there's been a widespread "blackout" cutting all cell service and internet.

The nearly three-hour flick, based on the novel of the same name, isn't what anyone expected.



And despite its long runtime, the flick has managed to capture viewers' attention and spark a frenzy on social media.

But why is everyone obsessed with Roberts' intense thriller?

Read on to see why fans can't stop talking about Leave the World Behind! Warning: some spoilers lay ahead.