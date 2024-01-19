Pedro Pascal debuts "freaky" new film as Sundance fest kicks off

Park City, Utah - Pedro Pascal said playing a hitman in his new rap-battling, punk-rocking, Nazi-slaying movie lived up to its "freaky" title, as the Sundance film festival kicked off Thursday.

Tamra Goins, Eric "Sleepy" Floyd, Keir Gilchrist, Pedro Pascal, Ji-young Yoo, Jay Ellis, Ryan Fleck, Symba, Too $hort, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, and Normani Kordei Hamilton attend the Freaky Tales premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 18 in Park City, Utah. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Freaky Tales, the Chilean-American actor and internet heartthrob's latest movie, was the hottest ticket for opening night at the indie film fest, with lines stretching around several blocks in sub-zero temperatures in the wintry Utah mountains.



The movie weaves together four stories on the same day in 1987 Oakland, with gory vengeance, interlocking timelines, and street battles with skinhead Nazis among the many nods to Quentin Tarantino's influence.

Pascal plays a hitman pursued by a fascist gang – who somehow also become embroiled with a basketball star, rappers, and punk rockers – and reflected on how filmmakers shot multiple fight scenes simultaneously at night to save money on one "crazy" night.

"You're killing all the Nazis, we were shooting downstairs. That was really freaky," said Pascal.

"You guys were miracle workers," he told directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, best known for $1 billion-grossing superhero hit Captain Marvel, but returning to their indie roots.

A love letter to the Bay Area, the movie features homages to icons of the era such as hip-hop pioneer Too $hort and basketball star Sleepy Floyd – and a secret cameo by a top Hollywood A-lister.