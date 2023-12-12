The Dude abides: Big Lebowski gear under the hammer

Los Angeles, California - If sipping White Russians while you go bowling with your odd-ball friends is your thing, you might like to bid on the bathrobe Jeff Bridges wore in The Big Lebowski. But you know, that's just, like, my opinion, man.

Executive Director and Co-Founder of Julien’s Auction Martin Nolan shows one of the The Big Lebowski signed film replica bowling pins during a press preview ahead of the public exhibition and auction. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The brown flannel robe is one of a number of items from the Coen brothers' slacker-noir film going under the hammer in California this weekend.



"These are the items that ... bring the story to life," said Martin Nolan, chief executive of Julien's Auction.

"When (Bridges) shows up in this outfit... wearing his shorts, his T-shirt, the robe, just incredible."

The 1998 movie stars Bridges as The Dude, a wastrel whom criminals mistake for a millionaire in a caper that also showcases the comedic talents of John Goodman and Steve Buscemi.

The film became a cult classic, and spawned a number of memorable lines that fans often trot out, including: "That rug really tied the room together."

In addition to the robe, which is expected to fetch up to $50,000, fans can also bid on The Dude's sunglasses and bowling pin props used in the movie and signed by Bridges.