AI-assisted piano allows musicians with disabilities to perform Beethoven

Tokyo, Japan - Inside the wood-paneled auditorium of one of Tokyo's most prestigious concert halls, 24-year-old Kiwa Usami presses just one index finger to the piano and summons the colossal swells of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, accompanied by an orchestra and choir.

Kiwa Usami (c.), who has cerebral palsy and performs with one index finger, plays an AI-powered piano during a Christmas concert rehearsal of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with the Yokohama Sinfonietta orchestra in Tokyo, Japan. © Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP

Usami, who has cerebral palsy, was one of three musicians with disabilities performing Symphony No. 9 with the Yokohama Sinfonietta at Suntory Hall on Thursday using an artificial intelligence-powered piano.



To assist players, the "Anybody's Piano" tracks the notes of the music and augments the performance by adding whatever keys are needed but not pressed.

Usami, who started playing piano while in elementary school, helped inspire the AI program. Her dedication to practicing with one finger prompted her teachers to work with Japanese music giant Yamaha.

The result of their collaboration was a revised version of Yamaha's auto-playing piano, which was released in 2015.

Thursday's Christmas performance was the first such concert.