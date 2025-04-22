All Things Go 2025 lineup: Lucy Dacus, Doechii, and more heading to NYC music fest!

New York, New York - All Things Go will return to New York's Forest Hills Stadium for another star-studded festival, with Doechii, Lucy Dacus, and Clairo among the can't-miss music acts heading to the event!

Rapper Doechii (l.) and boygenius star Lucy Dacus are heading to New York for All Things Go 2025. © Collage: Derek White & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, All Things Go

The 2025 iteration of the festival, which runs from Friday, September 26 through Sunday, September 28, revealed its full lineup on Tuesday.

Lucy Dacus, fresh off the release of her fourth studio album Forever Is a Feeling, will headline Friday alongside Djo – AKA Joseph Keery.

Also performing on Friday are Gigi Perez, Rachel Chinouriri, The Aces, and more.

On Saturday, the festival welcomes rapper Doechii, who became the third woman to ever win the Grammy for Best Rap Album back in February.

Joining her on day two is Remi Wolf, Lola Young, and Griff, among others.

Clairo takes the top billing on Sunday, along with The Marías. Also making appearances are Paris Paloma, The Last Dinner Party, G Flip, and more.

Pre-sale for All Things Go NYC begins on Thursday, April 24, at 10 AM ET, followed by the public on-sale on Friday, April 25, also at 10 AM ET.