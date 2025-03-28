Lucy Dacus reveals story behind name-drop on Taylor Swift's TTPD
New York, New York - Lucy Dacus has confirmed that she is indeed the "Lucy" named on Taylor Swift's song The Tortured Poets Department, and she's spilling the story behind the reference!
Speaking with People on Thursday, the 29-year-old Night Shift artist dished on Taylor's nod to her on the titular track of her most recent album.
In the song, the 35-year-old pop star sings, "Sometimes, I wonder if you're gonna screw this up with me / But you told Lucy you'd kill yourself if I ever leave."
Lucy revealed that Taylor had reached out to her for her approval ahead of time and admitted she thought it was "crazy" the first time she heard it.
"This is the first Taylor record to come out since meeting her, and listening to a friend's record feels so much different than a stranger's record," she explained.
"So I was like, 'This is really weird. This voice that I've heard basically what feels like my whole waking life saying my name."
The Best Guess singer praised The Tortured Poets Department as one of Taylor's most "open-hearted" works, adding, "I don't know how many people at her level, if anyone is at her level, are writing from the heart that openly."
Lucy crossed paths with the Karma singer during The Eras Tour in 2023, where Lucy's boygenius bandmate, Phoebe Bridgers, was one of Taylor's opening acts.
At The Eras Tour in Nashville, Phoebe brought out the rest of boygenius – Lucy and Julien Baker – to join her during her set.
Notably, another surprise guest to hit the stage that weekend was Matty Healy, frontman of The 1975 and the rumored muse of The Tortured Poets Department!
Matty's appearance in Nashville had seemingly confirmed swirling rumors that he and Taylor were dating, but the whirlwind fling reportedly came to an end just a month later.
Nevertheless, the brief relationship is believed to have inspired a number of songs on The Tortured Poets Department, including But Daddy I Love Him, Fortnight, and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.
Lucy wasn't the only friend of the controversial couple to be name-dropped on the title track, either, as the next line sees Taylor sing, "I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen."
Though he hasn't commented on it, it's safe to assume the Jack in question is Jack Antonoff – Taylor's longtime friend and collaborator who co-wrote the song with her.
