Lucy Dacus reveals story behind name-drop on Taylor Swift's TTPD

New York, New York - Lucy Dacus has confirmed that she is indeed the "Lucy" named on Taylor Swift 's song The Tortured Poets Department, and she's spilling the story behind the reference!

Speaking with People on Thursday, the 29-year-old Night Shift artist dished on Taylor's nod to her on the titular track of her most recent album.

In the song, the 35-year-old pop star sings, "Sometimes, I wonder if you're gonna screw this up with me / But you told Lucy you'd kill yourself if I ever leave."

Lucy revealed that Taylor had reached out to her for her approval ahead of time and admitted she thought it was "crazy" the first time she heard it.

"This is the first Taylor record to come out since meeting her, and listening to a friend's record feels so much different than a stranger's record," she explained.

"So I was like, 'This is really weird. This voice that I've heard basically what feels like my whole waking life saying my name."

The Best Guess singer praised The Tortured Poets Department as one of Taylor's most "open-hearted" works, adding, "I don't know how many people at her level, if anyone is at her level, are writing from the heart that openly."

Lucy crossed paths with the Karma singer during The Eras Tour in 2023, where Lucy's boygenius bandmate, Phoebe Bridgers, was one of Taylor's opening acts.