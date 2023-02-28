Kourtney Kardashian stuns in poolside snaps as Travis Barker flaunts grotesque injury

Los Angeles, California - While Kourtney Kardashian soaked up the sun in a stunning bikini, her hubby Travis Barker showed off his grotesque injury!

Kourtney Kardashian (r) enjoys some sun after her hubby Travis Barker suffered a grotesque finger injury! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/travisbarker & kourtneykardash

What in the world is going on at the Barker household?

On Monday, the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer shared graphic images of his injured finger that had to be surgically fixed.

In the photo dump on Instagram, Travis posted close-up shots of the injury, including a video of a medical worker trying to get his finger back into place.

The person is heard asking the musician, "Do you feel pain?" to which he responds, "I mean yeah, it feels painful."

Travis also shared a pic of his finger in a brace while he was sitting on a couch.

The artist captioned the post, "Surgery tomorrow," and then shared part of his recovery in his IG story on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, his wifey showed her support in her latest IG post by sharing some sexy poolside snaps while looking extra spicy in a neon green bikini.

Kourt also featured a snap of her daughter Penelope enjoying a bike ride with her step-father.

"It's giving 2018 Huji cam," The Kardashians star captioned the post.