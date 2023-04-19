Coachella 2023: Frank Ocean pulls out of Weekend 2 headlining slot, Blink-182 steps in

Indio, California - After singer Frank Ocean's rather bizarre headlining set at Coachella's first weekend, the music artist has reportedly dropped out of weekend two.

Frank Ocean has reportedly pulled out of his headlining set for Coachella weekend two. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Wednesday afternoon, Variety reported that a source close to the situation confirmed that the Pink + White singer will not be playing his headlining slot to close out Coachella's second weekend as originally planned. Instead, the slot will be filled by Blink-182, who were added to the lineup one day prior to the festival kicking off last weel.

Many reports have come out since the conclusion of Frank Ocean's headlining set at Coachella last Sunday that abruptly ended 20 minutes past curfew after the singer took the stage an hour late. Per a statement provided to Variety, Frank Ocean's decision to drop out of the fest was due to injury.

"After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity," the statement read.

"On doctor’s advice, ARTIST is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg."

The 35-year-old offered up a statement of his own, as well, noting that the events leading up to his rather bizarre showing at Coachella were "chaotic."

"It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon," the music artist said.