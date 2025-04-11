Coachella 2025: How to stream and watch the iconic music festival from home

Palm Springs, California - Coachella is finally here, with stars like Lady Gaga and Post Malone headlining! But if you can't make it, don't stress – we've got you covered with how to stream it live.

Coachella 2025 is here, and what better way to experience the action then cuddled up on the couch? © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Are you ready to slay the desert from the comfort of your own home?

Well, luckily for you, Coachella is streaming live on both weekends!

The festival's official YouTube channel will broadcast performances from six stages:

Mainstage

Outdoor Theatre

Sahara

Mojave

Gobi

Sonora

The live stream begins daily at 4 PM PST and includes replays of the previous night's performances.

Pro tip: Use YouTube's multiview feature in the app to watch multiple stages at once.

This year's must-see headliners include Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Green Day, Post Malone, Charli XCX, and Travis Scott – so yeah, you're not going to want to miss out on these epic performances!

Check out the full performance schedule for Coachella 2025 at the event's official website.