Comedian cancels "Raygun" musical after legal threat

Sydney, Australia - An Australian comedian has canceled a musical about breakdancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn , citing a threat from the Olympian 's legal team who feared it would hurt her reputation.

"Raygun: The Musical" had been set to open in Sydney on Saturday, featuring dance moves from the 37-year-old's Paris Olympic performance, which became something of a global laughingstock.

The Australian's unorthodox routine, which included kangaroo hops and imitating a sprinkler, failed to impress the judges at the Games.

The moves, and her unfashionable green tracksuit, were lampooned online and mocked on late-night talk shows.

"Raygun's lawyers got in touch with the venue and threatened legal action," comedian Steph Broadbridge said in a recent Instagram post.

The dancer's lawyers were "worried I was damaging her brand which I would never do – she doesn't need me to do that."

Broadbridge said the lawyers had asserted that she was not allowed to perform the dance moves because Gunn "owns the kangaroo dance."

"That one did puzzle me. I mean, that is an Olympic-level dance. How would I possibly do that without any formal breakdancing training?" she said.

Broadbridge said she would perform at a later date and change the spelling of Raygun to include the letter "i" in an attempt to alleviate legal concerns.

The comedian gave her response while wearing a green tracksuit and cap, describing it as her "casual daywear."