Rachael "Raygun" Gunn apologizes to breakdancing community after becoming an Olympic meme

Australia - Australian breaker Rachael "Raygun" Gunn went viral for her (ahem) unusual moves at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Now the 37-year-old has spoken out about the overwhelming attention .

Australian breaker Rachael "Raygun" Gunn went viral for her (ahem) unusual moves at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Now the 37-year-old has spoken out about the overwhelming attention. © ODD ANDERSEN / AFP

For some she was an inspiration, but for others she was the biggest laughingstock of the mega-event.



In the news program The Project on Australian broadcaster Channel 10, the viral Olympic sensation revealed that she had been forced to take a social media break after her time in France.

The fierce backlash after her preliminary round exit had hit the cultural anthropology graduate completely unexpectedly, although the Australian Olympic Committee had apparently warned her immediately.

"As soon as I finished my round, my media liaison from the AOC said, 'There's a bit of a storm brewing on social media, you might want to go off socials," explained the 37-year-old.

The full extent of the spotlight was not at all clear to Raygun at that moment, but then she read a few comments online.

"I didn't understand the scale of it," she said, explaining that she eventually read the comments and felt a "sick feeling" coming over herself. "I was like, 'Oh, goodness. What has happened?" she said.

She later added that she was "very sorry for the backlash that the [breakdancing] community has experienced" as a result of her performance.