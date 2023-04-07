Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter opens up on fear of AI

Paris, France - Thomas Bangalter, formerly one-half of electronic music duo Daft Punk, said this week that his fear of artificial intelligence was a factor in why the group split in 2021.

© Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bangalter reflected on the duo's fictional persona in a recent interview with BBC News, saying that he always felt the group's thesis was about making sure there is an absolute line "between humanity and technology."



"It was an exploration, I would say, starting with the machines and going away from them," he said. "I love technology as a tool [but] I'm somehow terrified of the nature of the relationship between the machines and ourselves."

Throughout their nearly 30-year career that ended in 2021, Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo hid their faces under gold and silver robot masks, while on their way to nabbing Grammy Awards and putting out chart-topping hits and club anthems. Albums by the duo, who hardly ever broke character, created a universe for their fictional personas to live in.

Even so, Bangalter shared that many fans misinterpreted their act as a wholehearted embrace of tech and digital culture.

"We tried to use these machines to express something extremely moving that a machine cannot feel, but a human can," Bangalter said in the BBC interview. "We were always on the side of humanity and not on the side of technology."