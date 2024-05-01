Kendrick Lamar diss track back to Drake gets fiery: "You a scam artist"

Los Angeles, California - Kendrick Lamar finally hit back at Drake with a scathing new track , Euphoria!

Kendrick Lamar (r) shook the internet when he dropped a scathing new diss track against Drake this week. © Collage: CHRISTOPHER POLK & CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the long-running feud between the hip-hop artists escalated when the 36-year-old rapper dropped a six-minute diss track aimed against the 37-year-old Canadian native.

The response record followed Drake's shade towards Lamar in the tracks Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.

In the new diss, Lamar calls Drake a "manipulator and habitual liar," and drags his parenting skills.

He also accuses Drizzy of selling out, saying he only makes music to "pacify" fans.

"You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted / Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but Fubu had nеver been your collection," the DNA rapper begins.

"Know you a master manipulator, and habitual liar, too / But don’t tell no lie 'bout me, and I won’t tell truths 'bout you."

Since Euphoria's release, music lovers have been shooketh over Lamar's diss, with many hailing the latter as the victor amid the two year's long beef... for now.

Drizzy and Lamar's feud dates back to 2013, when the Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers artist was a relative newcomer.