Kneecap cancels US tour amid UK "witch-hunt" terrorism case

London, UK - The Irish rap group Kneecap has canceled a planned tour in the US, citing a UK court hearing in a case one of its members is facing for allegedly supporting Hezbollah.

Kneecap member Liam O'Hanna, also known as Liam Og O hAnnaidh and performing under the name of Mo Chara, walks outside the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 20, 2025. © REUTERS

Band member Liam O'Hanna (27), who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged in May after being accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag during a London concert last year.

He attended a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London last week, with the court adjourning the case until September 26 for a decision.

Kneecap said in a statement late Monday that they would "have to cancel all 15 US tour dates in October" due to "the proximity of our next court hearing in London to the first date of the tour."

"But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour," the band said, adding that refunds would be available.

The statement also accused the British government of perpetrating a "witch-hunt" against them.

According to their website, the band had been scheduled to perform in New York on October 1, traveling across the country before a final show in Oakland, California, on October 28.

Hezbollah was banned in the UK in 2019. Supporting a proscribed group is a criminal offense in the UK, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.