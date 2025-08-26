Kneecap cancels US tour amid UK "witch-hunt" terrorism case
London, UK - The Irish rap group Kneecap has canceled a planned tour in the US, citing a UK court hearing in a case one of its members is facing for allegedly supporting Hezbollah.
Band member Liam O'Hanna (27), who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged in May after being accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag during a London concert last year.
He attended a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London last week, with the court adjourning the case until September 26 for a decision.
Kneecap said in a statement late Monday that they would "have to cancel all 15 US tour dates in October" due to "the proximity of our next court hearing in London to the first date of the tour."
"But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour," the band said, adding that refunds would be available.
The statement also accused the British government of perpetrating a "witch-hunt" against them.
According to their website, the band had been scheduled to perform in New York on October 1, traveling across the country before a final show in Oakland, California, on October 28.
Hezbollah was banned in the UK in 2019. Supporting a proscribed group is a criminal offense in the UK, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
Kneecap shows unwavering support for Palestinian human rights
Kneecap has been vocal in support of Palestinians suffering under Israeli apartheid and assault.
They played a concert at the Glastonbury Festival in June, where Chara declared: "Israel are war criminals."
The group later missed playing at the Sziget Festival in Budapest after being barred from entering the country by the Hungarian authorities, a close ally of Israel.
Kneecap also support Irish republicanism and criticize British imperialism. The group takes its name from the deliberate shooting of the limbs, known as "kneecapping," a form of punishment carried out by the Irish Republican Army.
There has been huge support for Kneecap and O'Hanna, whose name is Liam Og O hAnnaidh in Irish, from the band's fans since his first court appearance in June.
He arrived at court in London last week to cheers from a sea of supporters brandishing banners and chanting "Free Palestine."
At the hearing, the defense sought to have the charges thrown out on a legal technicality.
The hearing came as more than 700 people have been arrested, mostly at demonstrations, since a group called Palestine Action was outlawed in the UK in early July under the Terrorism Act 2000.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS