Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping June 5–11
It's a new week in music, with new albums and single releases from the hottest names in the industry, such as Sam Smith, Madonna, Niall Horan, Halsey, LANY, Reneé Rapp, and more. Check out the music release dates on TAG24's radar this week.
Welcome to the week of June 5–11, where the new music releases are hot, hot, hot – just like the summer heat!
It seems many music artists decided this week was the week to drop new music, as there is no shortage of albums and single drops happening!
From industry veterans like Madonna, Sam Smith, Niall Horan, and Halsey to rising stars like Reneé Rapp, Noah Kahan, PinkPantheress, Sarah Kinsley, and KiNG MALA, to name a few, there's surely a drop with your name on it.
With so many release dates, it's easy to lose track of what song or album is dropping and when.
Here are the new music release dates on TAG24's radar June 5–11.
New albums by: SUPERBLOOM, Noah Kahan, Niall Horan, Sarah Kinsley, Conor Maynard, and Christine and the Queens
- SUPERBLOOM - Life's A Blur (EP) - Thursday, June 8
First up this week is alt-rock band SUPERBLOOM's new EP, Life's a Blur, which is due on Thursday. To celebrate the release, the Brooklyn-based band is hosting a show at Brooklyn Made on Saturday evening with special guests Stay Inside and Woz.
Life's a Blur follows SUPERBLOOM's debut full-length album, Pollen, in 2021. Featuring tracks like Head First and a sound reminiscent of '90s grunge, Life's A Blur is sure to become a fast favorite for alt-rock fans everywhere.
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) - Friday, June 9
On Friday, Noah Kahan will release We'll All Be Here Forever, the deluxe edition to his 2022 album, Stick Season, via Mercury Records/Republic Records.
Kahan has been teasing some songs off the upcoming body of work, such as Dial Drunk, while
The deluxe edition of his 2022 breakout album, Stick Season, has been highly anticipated since Kahan started teasing a new song, “Dial Drunk,” online.
In a tweet presumably featuring the cover photo, Kahan wrote: "I deeply appreciate your patience and your support for this project, and I am so incredibly grateful to be able to continue telling this story. I can’t believe I get to do this for a living, and I can’t imagine a better community to make music for."
- Niall Horan - The Show - Friday, June 9
Niall Horan's third album, The Show, is due Friday via Capitol Records. The 10-track album includes previously released songs such as Meltdown and Heaven. The former One Direction member released his soft-rock debut solo album, Flicker, in 2017. Flash forward to 2023, and the music artist is over his sophomore slump and ready to release an entirely new body of work into the world.
The album is slated to include songs like Save My Life, til there's no tomorrow, You Could Start a Cult, and the previously released track, Heaven.
Speaking of the album in a post on Instagram, Horan said: "This album is a piece of work I'm so proud of and now it's time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own," adding, "Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can't wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I've missed you all so much. It's good to be back."
- Sarah Kinsley - Ascension (EP) - Friday, June 9
Rising talent Sarah Kinsley is about to have a wild week, as the indie singer's new EP, Ascension, is slated to drop on Friday – one day before the 22-year-old is set to take the stage at Governors Ball Music Festival. The rising star's new project includes songs like Lovegod, and it's certain to be a hit amongst her passionate – and growing – fan base.
With 24 million Spotify streams in 181 countries and a viral song on TikTok (The King) that has 39 million streams and counting, it's safe to say Sarah Kinsley is undoubtedly one to watch.
- Conor Maynard - +11 Hours - Friday, June 9
Conor Maynard is set to release +11 Hours, his first album in over a decade, on Friday. The album serves as the pop star's long-awaited follow-up to his 2012 effort, Contrast. Maynard has said portions of the new album were inspired by a difficult breakup he went through last year
The 30-year-old artist gave fans a glimpse of the album with the release of songs like If I Ever, By Your Side, and the break-up track, Storage.
- Christine and the Queens - PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE - Fri, June 9
Christine and the Queens new album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, is expected on Friday. Including features from artists like Madonna and 070 Shake, the album serves as Chris' follow-up to 2022's Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue)
Speaking PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE in a press release, Chris called the album a "key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of."
New singles by: Halsey ft. SUGA, LANY, Sam Smith and Madonna, Reneé Rapp, KiNG MALA, and PinkPantheress
In addition to full-length album releases and EPs, there are a handful of singles dropping the week of June 5 worth checking out.
Though Halsey released Lilith in 2021, the singer dropped the revamped Lilith remix featuring SUGA of BTS on Monday (June 5), which serves as the anthem for the newly released Diablo IV game.
On Wednesday (June 7), alternative indie pop rock band LANY is dropping their new song, love at first fight, which vocalist Paul Klein gave his Instagram followers a piano-heavy preview of prior to its release. The song is off the band's forthcoming album, I really hope so, which is due in September.
Thursday (June 8) is all about KiNG MALA's latest single, sunny side up, a breakup-over-breakfast song you'll surely relate to. The track follows – and contrasts – the April release of dirty dishes.
Friday (June 9) boasts three must-stream music releases, with the first being the surprise collab between Sam Smith and Madonna called Vulgar. Though news of the single's release took social media by storm, fans of both artists are undoubtedly excited to check the song out once it drops.
Next, is Reneé Rapp's new single, Snow Angel, which is also due Friday. The song is also the title track off the rising star's forthcoming album, which is expected in August.
Last but certainly not least is a new song by PinkPantheress of a similar title. Angel will be in the hands of PinkPantheress fans and music lovers alike on Friday. The song is from the star-studded Barbie soundtrack, and if the 22-year-old's discography of singles is any indication, Angel is bound to be a bop.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/samsmith & madonna / Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP