Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping June 5–11

It's a new week in music , with new albums and single releases from the hottest names in the industry, such as Sam Smith, Madonna, Niall Horan, Halsey, LANY, Reneé Rapp, and more. Check out the music release dates on TAG24's radar this week.

With so many release dates, it's easy to lose track of what song or album is dropping and when.

From industry veterans like Madonna, Sam Smith, Niall Horan, and Halsey to rising stars like Reneé Rapp, Noah Kahan, PinkPantheress, Sarah Kinsley, and KiNG MALA, to name a few, there's surely a drop with your name on it.

It seems many music artists decided this week was the week to drop new music, as there is no shortage of albums and single drops happening!

Welcome to the week of June 5–11, where the new music releases are hot, hot, hot – just like the summer heat!

Christine and the Queens will release PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE on Friday. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

SUPERBLOOM - Life's A Blur (EP) - Thursday, June 8

First up this week is alt-rock band SUPERBLOOM's new EP, Life's a Blur, which is due on Thursday. To celebrate the release, the Brooklyn-based band is hosting a show at Brooklyn Made on Saturday evening with special guests Stay Inside and Woz.

Life's a Blur follows SUPERBLOOM's debut full-length album, Pollen, in 2021. Featuring tracks like Head First and a sound reminiscent of '90s grunge, Life's A Blur is sure to become a fast favorite for alt-rock fans everywhere.





Noah Kahan - Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) - Friday, June 9

On Friday, Noah Kahan will release We'll All Be Here Forever, the deluxe edition to his 2022 album, Stick Season, via Mercury Records/Republic Records.

Kahan has been teasing some songs off the upcoming body of work, such as Dial Drunk, while

In a tweet presumably featuring the cover photo, Kahan wrote: "I deeply appreciate your patience and your support for this project, and I am so incredibly grateful to be able to continue telling this story. I can’t believe I get to do this for a living, and I can’t imagine a better community to make music for."





Niall Horan - The Show - Friday, June 9