Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping April 3–9

Welcome to April, and luckily for music lovers, the first week of the month is chock-full of album and song drops you won't want to miss. Check out the release dates on TAG24's radar for the week of April 3–9.

Daniel Caesar is releasing a new album on Friday. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP There's no better way to beat April showers than with some hot music drops to lighten the dreary mood, and the first full week of the month is packing one heck of a musical punch. No matter what your music preference is, there's likely an album or single release with your name on it. From R&B and alt-rock to pop, EDM, hip-hop, and singer-songwriter bops, there's new music coming in a slew of genres. Rather than getting bummed about the rainy days ahead, check out the music release dates on TAG24's radar this week.

Albums by: Daniel Caesar, Ellie Goulding, Rae Sremmurd, Blondshell, and NF

Ellie Goulding's delayed album Higher Than Heaven is expected to drop on Friday. © REBECCA SAPP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Daniel Caesar - NEVER ENOUGH On Friday, Daniel Caesar will release his new album NEVER ENOUGH via Republic Records. The highly anticipated album follows 2019's CASE STUDY 101. The R&B singer's third album is set to include the previously released songs Do You Like ME? and Let Me Go.



Ellie Goulding - Higher Than Heaven After several delays, Ellie Goulding's fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven is set to drop on Friday. The album will include the previously released song Cure For Love. Speaking of her forthcoming body of work, Goulding reportedly called it her "least personal album," adding, "In the best possible way, this album wasn't taken from personal experiences, and it was such a relief and really refreshing to not be sitting in the studio going through all the things that happened to me and affected me."



Rae Sremmurd - Sremm 4 Life In March, Mississippi rap duo Rae Sremmurd announced Its fourth studio album, Sremm 4 Life. The duo, formed by brothers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee, has kept fans waiting for a new album since the release of SR3MM in 2018. The forthcoming record will include the songs Denial, Torpedo, and Sucka or Sum.



Blondshell - Blondshell On Friday, Blondshell will release its much anticipated self-titled debut album. After stunning crowd after crowd at SXSW, it's safe to say the music world is more than ready for this album!



NF - HOPE After teasing his new album for months, NF's fifth studio album HOPE is finally arriving on Friday. The 13-track album follows 2021's Clouds (The Mixtape) and 2019's The Search. The body of work will include the titular lead single, HOPE.

Singles by: Kiana Ledé, Jonas Brothers, Labrinth, David Guetta, JP Saxe, Olivia O'Brien, and KiNG MALA

Labrinth is set to officially release the song Never Felt So Alone from HBO's Euphoria on Friday, which he performed with Billie Eilish in December 2022. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP If you thought the album releases for April 3–9 were fire, wait until you set your eyes on the top-tier songs dropping this week. On Monday, Kiana Ledé released her new raw and rhythmically soul-quenching song Jealous featuring none other than Ella Mai. Indie alternative artist KiNG MALA is set to drop her new song DIRTY DISHES, which the world can enjoy on repeat starting Thursday. Based on our first listen, we can tell you the track's production is funky fresh and the lyrics are witty yet charmingly honest. What's not to love? Flash forward to Friday, and there are singles galore to blast at top volume, starting with the official release of the Jonas Brothers' song Waffle House. Then, there's the release Labrinth's song Never Felt So Alone that's only existed on the official Euphoria Soundtrack. That is, until Friday. Fans think that Billie Eilish will be featured on the official release of Never Felt So Alone due to the fact she sang the song with Labrinth on stage in December, and she commented a winky face emoji on his Instagram post announcing the official release date. Also dropping on Friday is David Guetta's new song featuring Anne-Marie and the iconic Coi Leray called Baby Don't Hurt Me, as is JP Saxe's highly teased track I Don't Miss You, which he's even played alongside John Mayer. Olivia O'Brien is set to drop a heart-wrenching and all-too-relatable song called Born with a Broken Heart on Friday, which she's opened up about on TikTok recently.