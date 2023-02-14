Music Release Radar: Albums and songs dropping February 13–19

The music releases for the week of February 13 span genres, with a slew of singles and a handful of new albums from industry veterans and rising stars.

By Taylor Kamnetz

It's another hot week in music with new singles and album releases coming from artists like Qveen Herby, Skrillex, Bea Miller, Niall Horan, Nessa Barrett, Latto, and more. Find out the drop dates on TAG24's radar for the week of February 13–19.

Niall Horan (l) and Qveen Herby have new music dropping this week, amongst others. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/niallhoran & qveenherby No matter what style of music you're into, there's bound to be a release with your name on it this week. With new albums from industry icons like P!nk and Queen Herby and new singles from music veterans like Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, and Bebe Rexha and also rising stars Bea Miller, and Nessa Barrett, there's a lot to look forward to! Niall Horan, Latto, Skrillex, and Beabadoobee are also set to wow fans with new releases of sorts this week, as well. With so many new music drops, it's easy to lose track of what's debuting and when. Here are the release dates you need on your radar this week!

Albums: Qveen Herby, Skrillex, and P!nk

P!nk's ninth studio album Trustfall is due this week. © IMAGO / NurPhoto Qveen Herby - THE MUSE On Tuesday, Qveen Herby is set to release her new EP, The Muse. The singer-turned-rapper is also expected to host a listening party on Instagram at midnight ET on Tuesday. Skrillex - Quest For Fire Skrillex is set to release his surprise album titled Quest For Fire on Friday. The producer first announced the project last week and is set to release it via his Owsla label and Atlantic Records. P!nk - Trustfall P!nk is back with her ninth studio album, Trustfall, expected to drop on Friday. The album is being released via RCA Records and will feature appearances from The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton, and First Aid Kit. In an Insta post, P!nk said, "I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song!"

Songs: beabadoobee, Bea Miller, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, Niall Horan, Nessa Barrett, Bebe Rexha, and Latto

Bea Miller has an alt-rock anthem set to drop this week. © Screenshot/Instagram/beamiller This week, there are a handful of songs that are worth checking out when they drop. First up is the official release of beabadoobee's track glue song on none other than Valentine's Day. Though she first debuted the song on her NPR Tiny Desk Concert series in November, the 22-year-old had yet to release it on streaming services. Lana Del Rey also released her new song A&W on Valentine's Day. In December, Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff revealed via his Instagram story that the roughly seven-minute song was his favorite that he'd ever created with the Summertime Sadness singer. The song is off her forthcoming album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which is due in March. On Wednesday, Bea Miller will release an alt-rock song called Cynical, which she teased on social media days before its release. Making her triumphant return to the music scene after dominating the acting world is Janelle Monáe with her new single FLOAT on Thursday. Also returning to the wonderful world of music is former One Direction member Niall Horan with the release of his highly anticipated single, titled Heaven, on Friday. Nessa Barrett is set to release her new song, BANG BANG! on Friday, as is Bebe Rexha's single Heart Wants What It Wants and what's sure to be Latto's next banger, Lottery.