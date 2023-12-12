Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping December 11 - 17

Get ready music lovers, as this week is jam-packed with fresh tunes to add to your playlists from seasoned artists like Billy Cobb, SoFaygo, and Chief Keef!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Get ready music lovers, as this week is jam-packed with fresh tunes to add to your playlists from seasoned artists like Billy Cobb, SoFaygo, and Judah & the Lion!

Artists AJ Mitchell (l), SoFaygo (r), and Judah & the Lion are all set to drop brand new music this week! © Collage: Frazer Harrison / Charley Gallay / Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit) Are you ready to rock around the Christmas tree with some smashing new hits? We hope so because we've got some musical treasures that you'll obsess over! From the incredible talents of Judah & the Lion to the experimental rock sounds of Billy Cobb, your ears are quite literally in for a treat. Kanye West Kanye West and wife surprise fans with furries and risky fits amid split rumors Get ready to hit repeat! Here's a list of the albums and singles on TAG24's radar this week.

Albums by Billy Cobb, DUCKBOY and SoFaygo

Billy Cobb's (l) newest EP Acedia will be released on Friday along with DUCKBOY's newest EP, existential hymns for the average sigma (vol. 9)! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@im_billy_cobb & @snowleopard.59 Billy Cobb - Acedia - December 15 During the first week of December, experimental rock musician Billy Cobb announced the release of his new EP, Acedia, which drops this Friday. In a post on X, the artist wrote, "My new EP 'Acedia' will come out on my 25th birthday, Friday the 15th. It's a pop punk record, very back to basics." Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne's celebrity look-alike TikTok has fans going bonkers DUCKBOY - existential hymns for the average sigma (vol. 9) EP - December 15 On Friday, half of the hip hop duo $uicideboy$ will be dropping an EP under the name of DUCKBOY.

Titled existential hymns for the average sigma (vol. 9), the EP serves as a follow-up to their album that was released in July of this year, titled tragic love Songs to study to (Vol. 5). The tracklist includes songs titled EXCALIBUR, I Was a Teenage Nihilist, Pearls Are Just Oyster Puke, and Heroin As A Recreational Activity, per Anywhere The Dope Go. SoFaygo - Never Apologize - December 15 Although unconfirmed, rapper and singer SoFaygo is rumored to be releasing his sophomore studio album titled Never Apologize on Friday. According to Genius, the album is expected to be released at the "latter end" of 2023.

Singles by Judah & the Lion ft. Ruston Kelly, AJ Mitchell, Kori Mullan and wilson100k

Folk band Judah & the Lion (l) are set to release a new single on Wednesday titled, Leave It Better Than You Found It, while artist AJ Mitchell gears up to drop his newest song, Passionate, on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@judahandthelion & @ajmitchell There's more to get hyped about with these awesome singles coming this week! On Wednesday, folk band Judah & the Lion are dropping their newest single, Leave It Better Than You Found It, featuring none other than Kacey Musgraves' ex, singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. TAG24 NEWS got an inside look at the band's single, which is a true masterpiece with uplifting beats and inspiring lyricism. You definitely can't miss this one! Asserting himself as pop music's most dynamic and new leading man, AJ Mitchell will release his newest single, Passionate, on Friday. Mitchell gained popularity in 2017 after posting clips of himself performing on YouTube and Instagram, and his first single, Used To Be, reached over 100 million streams. Also on Friday, London-based singer Kori Mullan is dropping What If It Doesn't End Well while musical artist wilson100k is set to release a track called vergessen.