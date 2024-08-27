Oasis sends fans into frenzy with major world tour announcement

Manchester, UK - British rock legends Oasis announced Tuesday they will reunite for a worldwide tour, as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher ended an infamous 15-year feud.

Members of the British rock band Oasis – including (from l. to r.) rhythm guitarist Gem Archer, lead guitarist Noel Gallagher, bass guitarist Andy Bell, and lead vocalist Liam Gallagher – pose during a news conference in February 2006. © REUTERS

The band behind hit songs including Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, and Champagne Supernova, will play an initial 14 gigs next year in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and the Irish capital of Dublin starting in July.



Oasis also plan to play in "continents outside of Europe later next year," according to a statement posted on their website.

Formed in Manchester, northwest England, in 1991 and credited with helping create the Britpop era of that decade, Oasis' reunion tour will be the Gallagher brothers' first performances since 2009 after they fell out.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised," Oasis said, as it announced the reunion alongside the first details of the tour.

The announcement capped days of hints and heightened speculation the band was set to play again.

However, there was no announcement regarding the release of any new music, while Oasis will reportedly not play next year's Glastonbury festival despite widespread speculation.

"Oasis today end years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long-awaited run of UK and Ireland shows forming the domestic leg of their Oasis Live '25 world tour," the online statement added.