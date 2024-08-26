Is Oasis reuniting? Liam and Noel Gallagher drop major tease

London, UK - Fans of British rock band Oasis buzzed with anticipation Monday as Liam and Noel Gallagher teased that they could be returning to the stage together, 15 years after the band's last performance.

Fans of British rock band Oasis buzzed with anticipation Monday as Liam (r.) and Noel Gallagher (center l.) teased that they could be returning to the stage together, 15 years after the band's last performance. © MIKE CLARKE / AFP

The Britpop band – which spectacularly broke up in 2009 after rising to fame with hit songs Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, and Champagne Supernova – would play a series of gigs in London and Manchester next summer, according to industry insiders cited by the Sunday Times newspaper.

Rumors included 10 dates being booked at London's Wembley Stadium and a possible headline slot at Glastonbury festival as the brothers reportedly thawed their decade-long feud.

At midnight on Monday, both brothers and the official Oasis account hinted on X that an announcement would be made on Tuesday at 8 AM BST, posting the same clip with the date and time flickering in the style of the Oasis logo.

The clip teasing the announcement was also shown on screens at the end of Liam's Sunday gig at the Reading music festival, part of the younger brother's Definitely Maybe tour.

Liam also replied to a link to the Sunday Times article posted on X with "See you down the front," and in another post on X, said, "I never did like that word FORMER."

Formed in 1991 in Manchester, Oasis was credited with reviving Britpop music, keeping fans riveted by the public fights between Liam and Noel and their chart rivalry with the London-based group Blur.