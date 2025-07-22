Ozzy Osbourne: Music legends pay tribute to late Black Sabbath frontman

London, UK - Ozzy Osbourne , the legendary frontman of heavy metal group Black Sabbath , was honored by fellow music industry icons on Tuesday after he passed away at the age of 76.

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, was honored by fellow music industry icons on Tuesday after he passed away at the age of 76. © Collage: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The hell-raising singer, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, passed away just over a fortnight after playing a final gig before a sold-out crowd in his home city of Birmingham, England.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," said a family statement.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

On Black Sabbath's official Instagram account, the remaining members simply posted "Ozzy Forever".

Tributes poured in for the notorious figure nicknamed the "Prince of Darkness", who once bit off the head of a bat while on stage.

Music icon Elton John praised Osbourne as "a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend".

"He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly," John wrote on Instagram. Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood said he was "very sad" to learn of Osbourne's death.

Osbourne was instrumental in pioneering heavy metal – an offshoot of hard rock – as Black Sabbath enjoyed huge commercial success in the 1970s and 80s after forming in Birmingham in 1968.