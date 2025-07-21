Will Prince William "banish" Harry from the UK when he becomes king?

London, UK - Prince Harry has been at odds with the royal family for the last several years, but he has recently expressed his desire to reconcile with them. Could his brother's future reign as king prevent that?

Prince Harry (l.) is reportedly afraid William will "banish" him when the Prince of Wales ascends the throne. © Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP & Miguel MEDINA / AFP

According to an insider, Harry is worried that he will be banned from the UK for good as soon as the 43-year-old ascends the throne.

The Sun has now reported that the Duke of Sussex is therefore doing everything he can to mend his family relationships – especially with his father, King Charles.

"Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies one day, William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all," one expert dished.

"He will be persona non grata."

He also explained that the palace is reluctant to seek a reconciliation because of Harry's behavior, and even if father and son were to speak regularly again, there would be a lot to work through.

Just a few days ago, reports claimed that representatives for the 40-year-old and his wife, Meghan Markle, secretly met with members of the monarch's staff.

The gathering was described as a "peace summit," but representatives for William were noticeably absent.