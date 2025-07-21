Will Prince William "banish" Harry from the UK when he becomes king?
London, UK - Prince Harry has been at odds with the royal family for the last several years, but he has recently expressed his desire to reconcile with them. Could his brother's future reign as king prevent that?
According to an insider, Harry is worried that he will be banned from the UK for good as soon as the 43-year-old ascends the throne.
The Sun has now reported that the Duke of Sussex is therefore doing everything he can to mend his family relationships – especially with his father, King Charles.
"Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies one day, William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all," one expert dished.
"He will be persona non grata."
He also explained that the palace is reluctant to seek a reconciliation because of Harry's behavior, and even if father and son were to speak regularly again, there would be a lot to work through.
Just a few days ago, reports claimed that representatives for the 40-year-old and his wife, Meghan Markle, secretly met with members of the monarch's staff.
The gathering was described as a "peace summit," but representatives for William were noticeably absent.
Prince Harry repeatedly lashed out at the palace
After moving to the US five years ago, Harry has faced the ire of the palace over several of his bombshell revelations about the royal family and their behavior.
In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex said that his brother had physically attacked him in 2019 and even described William as his "arch nemesis."
Harry made more allegations against his family in his and Meghan's Netflix docuseries and a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the couple claimed members of the family had made racist remarks about their child.
Earlier this year, Harry claimed that Charles was not speaking to him because of the legal dispute over Harry's security protection in the UK.
"Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry said, alluding to the 76-year-old's battle with cancer.
Cover photo: Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP & Miguel MEDINA / AFP