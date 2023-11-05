Paul McCartney on making final Beatles song: "We were working with ol' Johnny"

London, UK – Paul McCartney has said it was "magical" to feel as though he was reuniting with his fellow Beatles for their new song Now And Then.

Paul McCartney has opened up about the "magical" process of making the final Beatles song, Now and Then. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & AAP

Now And Then, written and sung by John Lennon and later developed by the other band members, including George Harrison, has been finished by McCartney and Ringo Starr decades after the original recording.



The track, which is described as the last Beatles song, is sourced from a Lennon demo, using technology to extricate and isolate his voice.

Describing how it came about, McCartney told BBC Radio 1: "Before John died, he was working on some songs, and Yoko [Ono, Lennon's wife] spoke to George Harrison and said 'I've got a cassette with some John songs on that he never got to finish. Would you be interested in finishing them off?'

"So we thought about it, and we thought, 'Yeah, it would be great,' 'cause in a way, we would be working with John again, which we thought we would never be able to do.

"We worked and finished two of the songs, but we didn't get round to finishing the third one, and the third one is called Now And Then. So it was knocking around for a long time, and I kept thinking, 'There's something here, you know, we should finish this.'

"I ended up talking to Ringo, and we asked him if he fancied putting the drums on again, and then I thought, 'Well, I could up the bass a bit,' so I put the bass on again. We already had George playing guitar, and we had John on vocal – it was kind of magical doing it.

"So we ended up making it into a real record, and that's what's being released."