The Beatles release final song Now and Then: "It was like John was there"

London, UK - More than half a century after the Beatles split up, a new single by the legendary British band was released Thursday featuring all four members .

But that all changed with some modern technology working its magic.

The tape was finally given to McCartney by Lennon's widow Yoko Ono in 1994, but the song remained unfinished for years because Lennon's voice could not be extracted from the old cassette.

George Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001 at the age of 58, making him the second and most recent band member to pass.

The last two living Beatles members Paul McCartney (r.) and Ringo Star produced a new Fab Four track with a little help from artificial intelligence. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The last two living band members McCartney (81) and Ringo Starr (83) were only just able to release the song with a little help from innovative AI software developed by Peter Jackson of Lord of the Rings fame.

Recording at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, they managed to isolate Lennon's vocals and add more backing vocals, as well as Starr's drum part alongside bass, piano, and a slide guitar solo by McCartney that was inspired by Harrison.

Starr noted that the process "was the closest we'll ever come to having him [Lennon] back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us."

"It was like John was there, you know. It's far out," he said.

"It's a genuine Beatles recording," McCartney added, saying it is the "final" song from the Fab Four.

Now And Then is being released as a double A-side, with the band's 1962 debut single Love Me Do and cover art by artist Ed Ruscha.