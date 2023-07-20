Rap legends honored by De La Soul's Posdnuos at Sotheby's 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Auction

New York, New York - Kelvin "Posdnuos" Mercer of De La Soul teamed up with Sotheby's for their 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Auction in honor of some of the most iconic stars in rap music .

Kelvin "Posdnuos" Mercer of the iconic group De La Soul has curated a new hip hop Auction for Sotheby's that pays tribute to the genre's rich history. © Collage: Sotheby's & Scott Gries / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

Sotheby's recently unveiled the collection, located in New York City, which includes posters, flyers, artwork, clothing, zines, and other artifacts that best capture the early days of hip hop, along with its heavy graffiti and dancing influence.

Posdnuos helped by hand-picking some personal items from rappers that helped define hip-hop culture.

The legend added a few De La Soul relics, including a leather pendant that served as one of the group's earliest pieces of merch and a prototype tour jacket that is one of only ten that were ever created.

He also picked the E-mu SP-1200 Sampler that rapper Ice-T used to record his first three records on, Bill Sienkiewicz's original artwork for the cover of EPMD's Business as Usual album, liner notes handwritten by RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan for their debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), and the E-mu SP-1200 that RZA used to produce the record.

The most expensive item being auctioned off is a gold, ruby, and diamond crowned ring that was designed by Tupac Shakur, which is estimated to sell for close to $300,000.