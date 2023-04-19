Spotify crashes worldwide, sending users into hysterics

The music streaming platform Spotify experienced worldwide crashes and errors for unknown reasons on Wednesday, leaving music lovers in a panic. © Collage: IMAGO / Panthermedia, ZUMA Wire, & Screenshot / Spotify

According to The Daily Mail, users began reporting issues with both the streaming giant's app and its website early on Wednesday.

While the app does open, users have been experiencing "no internet connection" and error messages when searching for artists or podcasts.

There have also been reports of music not playing, and certain songs and albums seeming to have disappeared from the app entirely.

Tons of users have been sharing screenshots of issues to social media, venting their frustration with the outage.

"Spotify being down might be the biggest inconvenience imaginable," one user tweeted, while others have shared memes and videos to convey their panic.

Spotify acknowledge the outage, tweeting, "Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!"