New York's Fire Island Dance Festival has its dates for 2023!

Fire Island, New York - Organizers of the Fire Island Dance Festival announced Tuesday that the annual New York event will take place July 14-16.

The Fire Island Dance Festival which takes place in Fire Island Pines, New York every year, will be held July 14-16. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Considered the longest-running charitable event of New York’s LGBTQ community, the festival will feature established and emerging choreographers and dance companies that will perform on the waterfront stage in Fire Island Pines.



Sometimes referred to as the first gay and lesbian town in the US, Fire Island Pines and its car-free network of boardwalks is a ferry trip south of Long Island.

Since its 1995 debut, the event has raised more than $7.7 million to help provide lifesaving medication, nutritious meals, counselling and emergency financial assistance to those in need in all 50 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico, organizers said.

Throughout the years, the event has welcomed dance companies such as A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispanico, and Camille A. Brown & Dancers.

Featured choreographers have included Robert Battle, Paul Taylor and Tony Award winners Rob Ashford, Jerry Mitchell, Justin Peck and Christopher Wheeldon.

The 2023 Fire Island Dance Festival is produced by and on behalf of Dancers Responding to AIDS, a nonprofit program within Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.