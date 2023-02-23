Oscars to introduce "crisis team" after Will Smith's slap

Los Angeles, California - A "crisis team" will be introduced for the first time at this year's Oscars to prepare for any unanticipated events – such as slaps.

Academy chief executive Bill Kramer said the team had run "many scenarios" ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, which are due to take place on March 12 and will be hosted by US comedian Jimmy Kimmel.



It comes after unprecedented scenes at last year's ceremony, which saw actor Will Smith storm the stage and slap presenter Chris Rock over a joke the comedian had made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actor was banned from all Academy events for 10 years.

In an interview with Time magazine, Kramer was asked if any measures had been put in place to mitigate "potential surprises" at this year's awards.

"Absolutely, and that's why you want someone like Jimmy [Kimmel] on stage who is used to dealing with live TV: Things don't always go as planned," he told Time. So you have a host in place who can really pivot and manage those moments."

"But we have a whole crisis team, something we've never had before, and many plans in place.

"We've run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we're planning for just in case it does happen."