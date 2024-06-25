Kate Middleton and Prince William hint at big change to palace staff

London, UK - The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new job posting, hinting at a major shift to palace staff amid a turbulent year for the royal family.

Prince William (l.) and Kate Middleton are looking for a new employee! © IMAGO / i Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking for a new correspondence specialist!

The job advertisement, which was recently posted on their website, states that the main place of work is Kensington Palace, although travel to other royal residences in the UK is also planned.

Other requirements for the position include "excellent communication skills," making decisions on the "appropriate responses and courses of action," and liaising with individuals and stakeholders, including at the highest level.

The "highest levels of confidentiality" are also important to the royals.

The new job search is likely related to the future Queen's cancer diagnosis, as since it was disclosed earlier this year, William has kept appointments to a minimum in order to offer his children a bit of normality.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are looking for an "enthusiastic, self-motivated and proactive" person with "strong administrative and organizational skills" to assist them during this difficult time.