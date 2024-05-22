Kate Middleton portrait stirs up another royal controversy
London, UK - Just a week after a royal portrait of King Charles stirred wild reactions, a new illustration of Kate Middleton has been met with a similarly murky response.
The latest cover of the British Tatler magazine shows a drawing of the Princess of Wales by the British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor.
The painter wanted to capture the "dignity, elegance and grace" of the future Queen, according to a post on Instagram.
The post was flooded with comments from users who seemed to be anything but impressed by the artwork.
"What a horrible portrait for a beautiful Woman," one person said.
The portrait depicts Kate in a long white gown wearing a tiara on her head at a state banquet, but many users wrote that they didn't see the resemblance to its subject.
Last Tuesday, a portrait of King Charles celebrating the one-year anniversary of his coronation shocked fans with its red hue, which some argued gave the disturbing illusion of blood.
The painting, which was created by British artist Jonathan Yeo, didn't exactly score any points with the public, and it seems that Kate's homage is suffering the same fate.
Cover photo: Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP