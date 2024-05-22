Kate Middleton portrait stirs up another royal controversy

London, UK - Just a week after a royal portrait of King Charles stirred wild reactions, a new illustration of Kate Middleton has been met with a similarly murky response.

A new portrait of Kate Middleton has been met with a harsh response as social media users claim the tribute looks nothing like her. © Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP

The latest cover of the British Tatler magazine shows a drawing of the Princess of Wales by the British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor.

The painter wanted to capture the "dignity, elegance and grace" of the future Queen, according to a post on Instagram.

The post was flooded with comments from users who seemed to be anything but impressed by the artwork.

"What a horrible portrait for a beautiful Woman," one person said.

The portrait depicts Kate in a long white gown wearing a tiara on her head at a state banquet, but many users wrote that they didn't see the resemblance to its subject.

Last Tuesday, a portrait of King Charles celebrating the one-year anniversary of his coronation shocked fans with its red hue, which some argued gave the disturbing illusion of blood.