King Charles III's blood-red portrait royally backfires: "Looks like he's in hell"

London, UK - A new portrait of King Charles III has been met with divided opinion, as the attempt to present the monarchy in a more modern light appears to have backfired badly.

King Charles III's (r.) first official portrait since his coronation hasn't gone over well with the public. © IMAGO / i Images

To celebrate his first full year on the throne, on Tuesday, Charles unveiled his first official portrait since his coronation.

The painting was created by renowned artist Jonathan Yeo. Commissioned back in 2020, the portrait was originally intended to mark the 50th anniversary of Charles' membership of the Draper's Company, a centuries-old association of merchants to which the 75-year-old has dedicated himself.

Charles can be seen in the uniform of the Welsh Guards, adorned with medals, his hands resting on a sword, but what has made viewers a bit uneasy is the red veil that covers almost the entire picture.

Only the king's head and hands are free from the coloring, and a monarch butterfly hovers over his right shoulder, which was added at Charles' request.

According to a report by the British news agency PA, Charles wanted to draw attention to his commitment to environmental protection.

Reactions to the eye-catching painting have been mixed, ranging from confusion to horror.