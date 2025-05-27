King Charles slams Trump's "51st state" threats in Canadian parliament address

Ottawa, Canada - Britain's King Charles III recently appeared to take shots at President Donald Trump 's repeated threats to take over Canada – without even using the US leader's name.

In a recent speech, King Charles III (r.) expressed his support for Canada's "freedom" as US President Donald Trump threatens to take over the country. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Blair Gable / POOL / AFP

On Tuesday, King Charles gave a speech from the throne before the Canadian Parliament, during which he expressed his "greatest admiration" for the country's "unique identity, which is recognized across the world for bravery and sacrifice in defense of national values, and for the diversity and kindness of Canadians."

Charles explained that Canada is now facing a "critical moment" and "unprecedented" challenges as the country's system of open global trade and relationships with partners is changing, which has left many feeling "anxious and worried."

"Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination, and freedom are values that Canadians hold dear and ones which the government is determined to protect," he said.

In conclusion, the King stated, "As the anthem reminds us: The true north is indeed strong and free."

Per NBC News, the speech was not written by Charles himself, but instead by the Canadian government.

While the British monarch did not mention the US president by name, it is widely believed he was referring to Trump's repeated threats to annex the country, despite the majority of Canadian citizens fiercely opposing the idea.