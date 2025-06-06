David Beckham to be awarded historic honor by King Charles!

London, UK - David Beckham will be awarded a knighthood by King Charles III next week in recognition of his soccer career and his charity work, reports said Friday.

The former England soccer captain is set to be named in the King's Birthday Honors List, according to the BBC and other sources.

Other athletes who have been awarded the title include Becxkham's former manager at Manchester United, Alex Ferguson, and British tennis great Andy Murray.

The Sun newspaper said he would take the title of "sir" and his wife Victoria, a former member of the Spice Girls pop group, will be known as Lady Beckham.

Beckham played 115 times for England as well as for a list of high-profile clubs, including United and Real Madrid.

He is currently the president and co-owner of the US team Inter Miami and co-owner of Salford City, who play in the fourth tier of English soccer.

The 50-year-old, who has long been in the running for a knighthood, was appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2003 – a lower award in Britain's honors system.

Victoria later received the same award for services to the fashion industry.

David Beckham was last month named in TIME magazine's list of the 100 most influential leaders in philanthropy.